President of UN General Assembly Yang on 4-day India visit

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) President of the UN General Assembly Philemon Yang is paying a four-day visit to India beginning Tuesday.

Yang, who assumed the responsibility at the global body in September, previously served as the prime minister of Cameroon.

The President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly (PGA) is visiting India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, according to an official readout.

Under his presidency, the United Nations adopted 'A Pact for the Future' -- a vision document for realising "multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow". "During the visit, the external affairs minister and the PGA will discuss key multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the readout said.

Yang will also pay a courtesy call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Apart from New Delhi, Yang will be visiting Bengaluru.

"The PGA is scheduled to visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he would have the opportunity to interact with experts on India's innovations in various fields such as sustainability, digital public infrastructures, etc," the readout said. PTI MPB KVK KVK