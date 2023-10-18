President Murmu on three-day visit to Bihar from Wednesday

Patna: President Droupadi Murmu will on Wednesday arrive in Bihar on a three-day tour during which she would inaugurate the fourth edition of the state’s agricultural road map and take part in convocation ceremonies, officials said.

Advertisment

Murmu will land at the Patna airport around 11.30 am and drive straight to Bapu Sabhagar near Gandhi Maidan to inaugurate the fourth Krishi Road Map (2023-2028), they said.

The first such road map in Bihar was launched in 2007 for improving farm produce and income of farmers.

“On October 19, President Murmu will grace the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. On the same day, she will interact with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Bihar at the Raj Bhavan. In the evening, the President will grace the first convocation of AIIMS, Patna.

“On October 20, the President will visit Gaya to grace the third convocation of Central University of South Bihar,” an official statement said.

Security has been beefed up across the state ahead of Murmu’s visit.