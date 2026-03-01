President, PM and Rahul Gandhi greet CM Stalin on 73rd birthday

Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among a host of national leaders who extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister M K Stalin as he turned 73 on Sunday.

In a formal letter, President Murmu conveyed her best wishes for his good health and many more years of dedicated service to the nation.

According to a government press release, Prime Minister Modi spoke to the chief minister over the phone and personally conveyed his greetings. He shared a message on the social media platform X, praying for his long and healthy life.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes to Stalin via a social media post, wishing him a long life so that the DMK leader could dedicate his service to the people of Tamil Nadu. 'Superstar' Rajinikanth was among the prominent figures from the film industry who reached out to the chief minister via telephone to share his greetings.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi conveyed his wishes through the Lok Bhavan’s official handle, stating, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people." PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also joined the list of leaders who sent their warm regards to CM Stalin, via social media.

Stalin began the day by paying floral tributes at the memorials of DMK stalwarts C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. In a social media post, the chief minister asserted that his life’s mission remains the protection of the Tamil language and the state’s interests. He urged for unity to defeat conspiracies through intellectual strength and pledged to continue the legacy of Dravidian icons Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted the success of the "Dravidian Model" of governance, claiming it has transformed Tamil Nadu into a leading state.

Meanwhile, the President of the Trained Priests Students Association of Tamil Nadu, V Ranganathan, credited Stalin government’s policies with revitalising priest training schools and appointing non-Brahmin and female priests, in his congratulatory message.

In his statement, Ranganathan highlighted the shift toward "equal spirituality", by pointing out that nearly 200 students from diverse backward and scheduled caste backgrounds are currently undergoing training.

The priests, however, raised a significant demand, urging the state government to ensure the appointment of government-trained priests and Othuvars in major Agamic temples -- including those in Madurai, Srirangam, and Thiruvannamalai -- to fully realise the goal of social equality within the sanctum sanctorum. PTI JR JR ADB