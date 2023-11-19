President, PM extend Chhath Puja greetings to people

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Chhath Puja greetings to people.

The four-day Chhath Puja began on November 17. During the festival, devotees fast and gather on the banks of rivers and ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.

Chhath is celebrated largely in Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh.

President Murmu said along with worshipping the Sun God, Chhath Puja is also an opportunity to worship water bodies.

"This festival related to nature inspires us to promote environmental protection. Come, on this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to move forward by balancing development and environment," she said in a post on X.

Dhankhar said the festival is a symbol of the eternal values of Indian culture and its unbreakable connection with nature.

In a post on X, Modi said, "May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiyya."