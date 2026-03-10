President, PM Modi greet J-K CM Omar Abdullah on his birthday

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on his birthday on Tuesday and wished him a long life and wonderful health.

Former union minister Abdullah, the two-time chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, turned 56 on Tuesday.

According to officials, the President spoke to Abduallh over the phone and conveyed his best wishes on his birthday.

The prime minister took to X and wished him.

"Greetings to Jammu and Kashmir CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health," Modi said in a message.

Abdullah wrote a thank-you note to the Prime Minister for his birthday greetings and good wishes.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to Abdullah and wished him long life and wonderful health.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla extended birthday greetings to Abdullah on X and said, "May you be blessed with good health, happiness and a long, fulfilling life." Six-time chief minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang extended warm greetings to Abdullah and said, "May he be blessed with good health, strength, and a long life as he continues his dedicated service for the welfare and progress of the people." PTI ACB SKL SKL NSD NSD