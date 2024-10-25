President releases 9th instalment of Rs 651 crore under Chhattisgarh govt's 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'

Raipur, Oct 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday released the ninth monthly instalment of Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of nearly 70 lakh women beneficiaries under a Chhattisgarh government's scheme, officials said.

The president, who is on a two-day long visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday, released the instalment under 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana', during a programme at Purkhauti Muktangan (an open tribal museum) in Nava Raipur, a government official here said.

A total of Rs 651.37 crore were transferred online into the bank accounts of 69.68 lakh women of the state ahead of next week's Diwali festival, he said.

Under the scheme, the married women beneficiaries have so far received a financial assistance of Rs 5,878.37 crore, he said.

About 120 women beneficiaries, dressed in traditional attire, from different districts of the state, including Raipur, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Bastar and Surguja, had come to attend the function.

On this occasion, the president talked about the benefits and use of assistance given under the scheme with two women Mamta Kashyap and Satyavati Dhruv, an official statement said.

During the interaction, the two women told the president that they use the money received under the scheme to buy ration for their children as well as other things, it said.

"President Murmu told them to take advantage of the assistance received from the government and educate their children well and make them officers. She said that only when children study, the family and society will progress," the release said.

Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Saw, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Tokhan Sahu and other state ministers and MLAs were present.

The Mahtari Vandan Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1 this year, which aims to promote health, nutrition, economic self-reliance and empowerment of women. Under this, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is provided to eligible married women above the age of 21 years. PTI TKP NP