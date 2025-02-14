President rule imposed to settle internal conflicts within ruling coalition parties: Manipur CPI(M)

Imphal, Feb 14 (PTI) CPI(M)'s Manipur Unit on Friday claimed that President's rule was imposed not in the interest of the state, but to buy time to settle the internal conflicts within the ruling coalition, particularly the BJP.

In a statement, party's state secretary Ksh Shanta said, "Chief minister, the main culprit, who was backed all along by the BJP-RSS, was forced to resign because his partisan role was being examined by a court, where evidence was presented of his sectarian role, leaving him with no choice but to quit." President's rule was imposed in the state and the assembly put under suspended animation on February 13, days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post which led to political uncertainty in the state.

"In all these developments, the central leadership of the ruling party and the central government refused to take required action to alleviate the deep suffering inflicted on the people of Manipur, symbolised by the Prime Minister's callous refusal to even visit the troubled state," it added.

The party asserted that central rule was no solution.

"However, now the central government cannot escape its responsibility. It must immediately initiate measures to heal the deep divisions through negotiations with representatives of different communities, taking all political parties into confidence to arrive at just solutions to bring normalcy, peace, and harmony while protecting the democratic rights of the people of the state, including the holding of elections within a time frame," it said." Hours after President's rule was imposed in the strife-torn state on Thursday evening, Shanta said it should be immediately revoked and fresh elections held at the earliest.

He also claimed that the selfish quest for power among legislators brought the state to such a situation. PTI COR MNB