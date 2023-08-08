President takes time out for stroll on beach promenade in Puducherry

Puducherry: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry, took a stroll early Tuesday morning on the beach promenade here amid tight security.

Murmu, who is staying in a heritage building on the beach road in the Union Territory, went on a leisurely morning walk along the promenade accompanied by security personnel for nearly 40 minutes. She took the strolls up and down twice from the place of her accommodation up to Gandhi Thidal.

Due to the President's activities, regular morning walkers had to put off their usual time out for some hours today.

Later in the day, Murmu is scheduled to visit Aurobindo Ashram to pay homage at the memorial of Sri Aurobindo, the spiritual savant and founder of the Ashram, and also at the memorial of the Mother of the Ashram (Meira Alfasa) on its precincts.

The President would also pay a visit to Auroville, an international township, situated in the territorial limits of neighbouring Tamil Nadu to participate in the celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of Sri Aurobindo before winding up her visit to Puducherry in the afternoon.

This is Murmu's first visit to Puducherry after becoming President. She had paid rich tributes at a civic reception accorded to her by the territorial government on Monday to the significant progress Puducherry was making in various fields.