President to attend third convocation of Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) in Gaya on Friday

Patna, Oct 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the third convocation of the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) in Gaya on Friday.

Murmu will also visit Mahabodhi Mahavihara, the world heritage site at Gaya, before attending the convocation ceremony on the last leg of her three-day-long visit to the state. Security has been beefed up ahead of the president's visit to Gaya.

The president will arrive at the Mahavihara around 11:50 am. She is expected to offer prayers at the Buddha statue in the sanctum sanctorum, and offer flowers at the 'Vajrasana' under the sacred Bodhi Tree.

The convocation of CUSB is scheduled to start at 3 pm. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will also attend the function in which degrees will be awarded to several students.

The president on Thursday attended convocation ceremonies of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna and Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. The president also launched the fourth Agricultural Road Map (2023-2028) of Bihar on the first day of her visit to the state on Wednesday. Besides, the president on Wednesday visited Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna City. PTI PKD RG