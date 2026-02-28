President to chair women thought leaders' convention on March 7-8 at Vigyan Bhavan

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A two-day national convention of women thought leaders titled 'Bharati - Nari to Narayani' will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu and held at the Vigyan Bhavan on March 7 and 8, organisers said on Saturday.

The event will focus on national self-reliance and women-led development, they said at a press conference here.

With the objective to bring together women scholars, professionals and leaders, the convention is being organised by Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Bharatiya Vidvat Parishad and Sharanya.

Rachana Bajpai, head of media and publicity department, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Delhi, said the convention is a necessary step towards shaping the future of the nation.

Among those expected to attend are Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and National Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

The press conference was jointly addressed by Seetha Gayatri Annadanam of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Anju Ahuja, president of Sharanya, and Shivani V, secretary of Bharatiya Vidwat Parishad.

Bajpai said the conference seeks to connect women across regions, professions and generations to harness collective wisdom and drive meaningful social and economic transformation.

Explaining the theme, Shivani V said the central idea of the convention is the transformation of "Nari" into "Narayani", symbolising a shift from silent strength to a strategic force.

"The transformation of Nari -- a silent strength -- into a strategic force, Narayani, is the central idea of Bharati. This is a very ambitious project," she said.

Instead of merely observing International Women's Day this year, the organisers decided to invite women thought leaders to deliberate on concrete measures for women's empowerment, skill development and women-led growth, she added.

"Our motto is simple -- connect, support and stand. Women must be connected with each other, support each other and stand by one another in times of need," she said, adding that empowerment becomes meaningful only when it is collective.

Describing Bharati as a national platform, Shivani said it will enable women not only to connect with one another but also with schemes, institutions and opportunities available to them. Additionally, eight key themes have been identified to address pressing concerns, according to her.

The first theme, 'Vidya', focuses on education. "Knowledge is power. If a mother is well-educated, the entire family becomes educated, and ultimately the nation progresses," she said, adding that discussions will include syllabus reforms and academic policy issues.

Under 'Shakti', deliberations will centre on skill-based training and self-reliance, particularly for women in remote areas and single women. 'Mukti' will focus on self-awareness and financial independence, while 'Chetana' will address workplace challenges and the inherent "she energy" that women possess.

'Prakriti' will examine women's health concerns and ways to manage them in professional and personal spaces. 'Samskriti' aims at strengthening cultural roots and reconnecting with Bharatiya values, she said, adding that 'Siddhi' will showcase stories of successful yet lesser-known women to inspire others.

'Kriti', she said, will serve as the action component of the convention. Recommendations collected from discussions held across universities and colleges nationwide will be presented before policymakers and senior stakeholders.

"When women are educated and empowered, the nation is empowered. This is not a programme of one organisation -- it is a collective effort for women across the country to work together and fulfil the vision of Bharati," Shivani said. PTI KSH PRK