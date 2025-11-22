President to lead Constitution Day celebrations at Central Hall

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will lead Constitution Day celebrations in the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building on Wednesday.

Besides the president, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also attend the event, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas is observed to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

While some of the provisions of the Constitution came into force immediately, the rest came into effect on January 26, 1950 when India became a republic .

Before 2015, the day was observed as Law Day.