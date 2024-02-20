President to visit strategically important Campbell Bay in Andamans

Port Blair, Feb 20 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retired) DK Joshi, will visit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, an official in the administration said.

Advertisment

She will arrive at Campbell Bay, close to the Strait of Malacca, around noon, aboard an aircraft from Port Blair.

At Campbell Bay in Nicobar district, the President and the Lt Governor will be welcomed by the commander-in-chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, and other senior officers.

Senior officers of INS Baaz, a forward operating base of the Indian Naval Air Arm, will also be present. The naval facility overlooks the Strait of Malacca as well as the Six Degree Channel between Great Nicobar and the Indonesian island of Sumatra, the official said.

Advertisment

The President's visit to Campbell Bay holds significance due to its proximity to the Strait of Malacca, one of the most important shipping routes in the world.

After reaching Campbell Bay, she will be taken to Indira Point aboard a helicopter. She will be briefed about the history and geostrategic importance of the location, the official said.

Around 1.30 pm, she will attend tribal cultural events, before arriving at Port Blair around 4 pm. Around 4.30 pm, she will visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island (previously known as Ross Island) by a boat and witness the light-and-sound show, he said.

She will briefed about the proposed National Memorial on the island.

The President will return to Port Blair around 7 pm. PTI COR SN ACD