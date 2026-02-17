President to witness International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam

Vishakapatnam, Feb 17 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh for two days beginning Tuesday and witness the International Fleet Review (IFR) here slated for February 18.

The President is scheduled to arrive here this evening.

"President of India Droupadi Murmu will visit Andhra Pradesh on February 17 and 18 and witness the International Fleet Review at Visakhapatnam on February 18," said a PIB press release on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to join the president.

The IFR is being hosted by the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam from February 15 to 25, marking India's first time hosting it alongside "Exercise MILAN" and the IONS Conclave of Chiefs, which will strengthen collective maritime security and naval cooperation.

The IFR will be held in this city for the second time, having been hosted earlier in 2016.

The maritime convergence will see over 100 nations participate with ships, submarines, aircraft and delegations, showcasing global naval strength, cooperation, and India's expanding maritime vision.

The IFR is an event where the President reviews the capabilities of the Indian Navy along with visiting ships from friendly countries, with key warships and submarines taking part.

Milan is aimed at strengthening cooperation among participating navies through operational interactions and cultural programmes. PTI MS GDK SA