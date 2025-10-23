President unveils bust of Ex-President K R Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 23 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday unveiled the bust of former President, the late K R Narayanan, on the premises of Kerala Raj Bhavan, official sources said.

The bust, erected to honour the first Indian President from the Dalit community, was unveiled in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

In a brief speech following the ceremony, the President recalled the contributions of Narayanan, who hailed from Kerala, to human and national development.

"Throughout his life, Narayanan emphasised the role of education in human and national development," she said.

Narayanan served as the 10th President of India from 1997 to 2002. He passed away on November 9, 2005, at the age of 85.