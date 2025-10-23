Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday unveiled the bust of former President, the late K R Narayanan, on the premises of Kerala Raj Bhavan here.

The bust, erected to honour the first Indian President from the Dalit community, was unveiled in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said.

In a brief speech following the ceremony, the President said that Narayanan's life is a story of courage, perseverance, and self-belief.

"Through immense dedication and the power of education, he went on to occupy the highest constitutional office of our nation. His academic excellence was a symbol of what determination and opportunity can accomplish when guided by purpose," Murmu said.

She said that before entering politics, Narayanan built a distinguished career in the Indian Foreign Service.

He upheld India's values of peace, justice, and cooperation with utmost sincerity.

She added that Narayanan was always steadfast to the principles of fairness and inclusion.

"Narayanan was also the Vice-President of India. His journey reached its peak when he became the President of India. He carried into the Rashtrapati Bhavan not only his experience as a statesman but also wisdom and humility of his personality," Murmu said.

The President underlined that Narayanan was deeply rooted in his connection to Kerala, his home state.

"He drew inspiration from its social progress and emphasis on education and inclusivity. Even after reaching the highest office, he remained connected to his roots," Murmu said.

She stated that throughout his life, Narayanan emphasised the role of education in human and national development.

"For him, education was not a privilege for the few, but a right for all. Narayanan believed that human values are essential for the growth of a civilisation and are fundamental to the development of a society," the President said.

She said that Narayanan has left behind a rich legacy of morality, integrity, compassion, and democratic spirit.

"As we remember him today, we should draw inspiration from his life, which was dedicated to nation-building, to create a more inclusive, just, and compassionate India." The President expressed confidence that his memory will inspire people to uphold the values of equality, integrity and public service that he stood for.

"I would like to thank Ram Nath Kovind ji, Former President of India, under whose guidance this initiative has been taken," she said.

Narayanan served as the 10th President of India from 1997 to 2002. He passed away on November 9, 2005 at the age of 85.