President, Vice President pay tributes to Sardar Patel

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other dignitaries on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Unity Day.

The floral tributes were paid at the statue of India's first deputy prime minister and home minister at the Patel Chowk here.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India." The National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowk here. PTI AKV RHL