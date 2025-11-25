President, Vice President, PM to participate in Constitution Day programme

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Constitution Day Celebrations at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on Wednesday, the 76th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, officials said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of Parliament from both the Houses, among others, will also participate in the celebrations, they said.

Murmu will lead the reading of the Preamble to the Constitution of India during the programme, officials said.

Further, a translated version of the Constitution of India will be released in nine languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese. A commemorative booklet "Bharat ke Samvidhan main Kala aur Calligraphy" will also be released during the programme.

Across the country, all Union ministries and departments, their subordinate and attached offices, state and Union Territory governments and local bodies will be organising different programmes befitting the occasion.

Citizens will participate through online reading of the Preamble on MyGov.in and Constitution75.com; participation certificate generation and social media sharing; and National online quiz and blog/essay competitions on "Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman".

Conferences, seminars, debates, short films, exhibitions, cultural events, poster/painting and rangoli competitions, and other Constitution-themed activities from the Panchayat to Parliament level are also being organised.

Constitution Day, 2025, will be celebrated as a national festival of constitutional values, with Indians in every corner of the country-and across the world, an official said.

Since 2015, Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas has been celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

While some provisions of the Constitution came into force immediately, the others came into effect on January 26, 1950, when India became a Republic. PTI SKU RHL