President, VP, PM remember Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered former president Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary.

Modi remembered Mukherjee as a "towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth" and said that he got to learn from the former president over his many years of interaction.

President Murmu paid floral tributes to Mukherjee at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading for an official visit to Manipur.

Vice President Radhakrishnan said Mukherjee, in his many roles as a parliamentarian, minister, and later as the president made invaluable contributions to strengthening democratic institutions.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "A towering statesman and a scholar of exceptional depth, he served India with unwavering dedication across decades of public life. Pranab Babu's intellect and clarity of thought enriched our democracy at every step." "It's a privilege that I got to learn so much from him over the many years we interacted," he said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in every role Mukherjee assumed, he brought deep wisdom, rich experience and exemplary leadership, guiding key governmental decisions across diverse areas and reinforcing the foundations of India's parliamentary democracy.

Born on this day in 1935, Mukherjee's political career spanned over five decades during which he played a key role in policymaking that guided the development of the country.

Mukherjee, who served as the President of India from July 2012 to July 2017, breathed his last on August 31, 2020. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK