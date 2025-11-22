President wraps up Telangana visit, heads to Puttaparthi

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday concluded her Telangana visit and left for Puttaparthi in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other leaders saw her off at the Begumpet airport here.

The President on Friday inaugurated the second edition of 'Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav' at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here (one of the Presidential Retreats).

The President would attend the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi on Saturday. PTI SJR SJR ROH