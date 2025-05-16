Presidential reference route on state Bills: DMK to consult other state CMs, says Stalin

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), May 16 (PTI Tamil Nadu will consult other state CMs and leaders from there over the issue of President Droupadi Murmu seeking to know from the Supreme Court whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by President while dealing with state bills, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday.

"We will seek the opinion of other state chief ministers and leaders and based on that, will take due steps," he said in response to a question while talking to reporters.

President Murmu has exercised powers under Article 143(1) used in rarity to know from the SC, whether timelines could be imposed by judicial orders for exercise of discretion by President while dealing with the bills passed by state assemblies.

Article 143 (1) of the Constitution deals with the power of President to consult the Supreme Court "if at any time it appears to the President that a question of law or fact has arisen, or is likely to arise, which is of such a nature and of such public importance that it is expedient to obtain the opinion of the Supreme Court upon it, he may refer the question to that Court for consideration and the Court may, after such hearing as it thinks fit, report to the President its opinion thereon".

The President's decision had come in light of the April 8 verdict of the apex court passed in a matter over the powers of Governor in dealing with bills questioned by the Tamil Nadu government.

Stalin had on Thursday condemned the BJP-led Centre for using the Presidential reference route and said it revealed the union government's "sinister intent." The ruling DMK president had also asked non-BJP states to join the legal struggle to defend the Constitution.

To a question on the DMK's prospects in the 2026 polls, he exuded confidence that not only next year, the "Dravidian model" government will continue after the state elections in 2031 and 2036 as well.

Stalin's oft-used term "Dravidian model" government is a reference to the party's claim of delivering an inclusive and development-oriented governance.