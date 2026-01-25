President's address motivates every citizen to uphold constitutional ideals: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said President Droupadi Murmu's Republic Day eve address to the nation motivates every citizen to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening democracy.

"On the eve of Republic Day, Rashtrapati Ji gave a very inspiring address. She has correctly emphasised the uniqueness of our Constitution and appreciated the collective spirit that has taken our nation forward," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said the President's address motivates every citizen to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening democracy, upholding constitutional ideals and building a Viksit Bharat.

In her address, the President said the Constitution was the foundational document of the largest republic in world history.

"The ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution define our Republic. The framers of the Constitution provided a strong bedrock for the spirit of nationalism and the unity of the country through constitutional provisions," Murmu said.