President's address to joint sitting of both Houses tabled in RS

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The President's address to the joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was tabled in the Upper House on Wednesday soon after its conclusion.

After the House met for the first time during the Budget session, half an hour after the President's address, Secretary General P C Mody laid on the table a copy of the address.

After the obituary references, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan also informed the House that he has accepted the resignation of member Mausam B Noor.

"I have to inform members that I had received a letter dated January 3, 2026 from Mausam B Noor, member representing the state of West Bengal, resigning her seat in the Rajya Sabha. I have accepted her resignation with effect from January 5, 2026," the chairman told the House.