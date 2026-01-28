President's address to Parliament forward-looking: V-P Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday described the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament as wide-ranging, forward-looking, and visionary.

The address, he said, clearly articulated India's remarkable development journey while outlining a confident roadmap for the future.

"The President’s address covered the full spectrum of national development, reflecting a strong commitment to inclusive and people-centric growth that reaches every segment of society, and capturing our collective aspiration to build a strong, self-reliant, and inclusive Viksit Bharat," he posted on X.

The president addresses both the Houses assembled together on the first day of the first session of the year.

If the president addresses the two Houses in Hindi, then the vice president, who is also Chair of the Rajya Sabha, reads out portions of the speech in English, or vice versa.

In her address, President Murmu urged parliamentarians to stand united on the resolve for Viksit Bharat, campaign for swadeshi and national security, asserting that these were matters beyond all differences. PTI NAB NAB AMJ AMJ