President's banquet for CJI Khanna: Guests enjoy folk music, delicacies from western India

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Select delicacies from western India and a symphony of rare folk instruments telling age-old tales of valour were the key highlights of a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday.

Two traditional textiles -- Gujarat's Patola and Maharashtra's Paithani -- adorned guests' tables.

All these arrangements are part of continuous efforts by the Rashtrapati Bhavan to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the country during such grand dinners and other official functions hosted by the President, officials said.

Justice Khanna was sworn in as the 51st CJI on Monday. President Murmu administered the oath of office to Khanna, who succeeds Justice D Y Chandrachud.

"President Droupadi Murmu hosted a dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre to welcome the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India, Shri Justice Sanjiv Khanna," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X and shared pictures of the event.

"Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, former CJI Dr Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and other dignitaries including Judges of the Supreme Court and Chief Justices of the High Courts also attended the dinner," it said.

Giving details of the arrangements made for the dinner, the officials said the Rashtrapati Bhavan naval band was joined by renowned guest artists in presenting the rich musical traditions of Rajasthan through folk melodies like 'Kesariya Balam Aaoni Padharo Mare Desh', among others.

Guests enjoyed popular Rajasthani folk styles like 'Maand', 'Ghoomar', 'Panihari' and 'Pabuji ka Phad' which use story-telling and narrative formats, taking inspiration from local mythology, heroic legends, changing seasons and daily routines of village life.

Melodious tunes were played using rare folk instruments like ravanhatha, kamaicha and khanjari.

Ravanhatha is a string instrument with a coconut shell resonator and a bow made of curved wood and horse hair which produces a distinctive sound.

It is used for vocal accompaniment by Bhopa singers for a traditional narrative musical form called 'Pabuji Ka Phad'.

Kamaicha is also a bowed string instrument, with a large skin covered resonator, and a bow made of sheesham wood and horse hair.

Khanjari is a hand-held frame drum, with a wooden rim and thin skin stretched across the rim. It is used for rhythmic accompaniment in devotional, folk and traditional music of Rajasthan.

Dignitaries also savoured delicacies from western India that have been passed down through generations.

Guests' dining tables, which were named after popular hills from states in western India, were adorned with colourful table runners showcasing Gujarat's Patola and Maharashtra's Paithani textiles.

The intricate designs and vibrant colours of Patola make it one of the most sought-after traditional textiles in India and around the world. The origins of Patola weaving in Patan, Gujarat can be traced back to the 12th century during the Solanki dynasty.

Maharshtra's Paithani weaving style originated in Paithan, the capital of Satavahana dynasty, in the 2nd century BC.

Using the tapestry technique, multiple threads of different colours are woven to form a luxurious piece of silk. As a legacy of love and care passed down through generations, Paithani still holds its place as a precious heirloom in Maharashtrian homes. PTI AKV DIV DIV