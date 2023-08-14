President's Fire Service medals for five Mumbai firemen

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Five personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been chosen for the President's Fire Service medals this year, an official said on Monday.

The Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Security and Home Guards under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the medals, he said.

As per a release issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), medals will be awarded to deputy fire officer Deepak Ghosh, second officer Sunil Gaikwad, lead fireman Parag Dalavi and fireman Tatu Parab, along with chief fire officer Ravindra Ambulgekar, who has been serving Mumbai fire brigade for last 30 years.

These five personnel of the Mumbai Fire Brigade are among the eight fire brigade personnel chosen for the medals, the release stated.

BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior civic officials congratulated the medal recipients, it said. PTI KK ARU