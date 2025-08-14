President’s medal for Andaman DGP, 3 others to be honoured for dedication and integrity

Port Blair, Aug 14 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal has been selected for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service while three other officers will be awarded with medals for meritorious services on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, officials said on Thursday.

Dhaliwal is recognised for his exemplary leadership, operational expertise, and distinguished service in the domain of anti-terror operations and organised crime, a release by the Andaman and Nicobar Police stated.

A 1997-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, Dhaliwal has been previously awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry and is known for cracking several high-profile cases, including the murders of Soumya Vishwanathan, Radhika Tanwar, and Jigisha Ghosh, as well as the Delhi serial blasts, it added.

Sub-inspector V Satyawati and Mahali Urong, assistant sub-inspector (general duty), Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service. BC Naskar, Home Guard (Regular) has been selected for the Home Guard Medal for Meritorious Service, the statement said.

The three officers have shown impeccable integrity and has consistently displayed outstanding performance with highest sense of dedication towards duties, the statement said. PTI SN SN MNB