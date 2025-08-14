President’s office responds to RG Kar victim’s family to look into their issues

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) The father of the on-duty doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital last year said on Thursday that the family received an email from the office of President Droupadi Murmu, acknowledging their repeated appeals for justice.

The family had been writing to constitutional authorities seeking their intervention in the investigation and support during the legal process.

“After a series of emails, we finally received a reply from the President’s office this evening. They have informed us that the Secretary will be in touch with us and will try to sort out our problems,” he told PTI Videos.

On the ‘Reclaim the Night’ agitation called for August 14, demanding justice for the doctor, the father said the victim’s mother is unwell and unable to join the large gatherings.

The mother suffered a head injury in an alleged police action during the march to the state secretariat Nabanna on August 9, the first anniversary of the RG Kar hospital crime.

“We will take part in a rally near our home to show solidarity with the protestors,” the father said.

The family has been alleging lapses in the handling of the case and urging authorities to ensure a fair probe.

A day after the crime took place, the Kolkata Police arrested one person – a civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy - for the crime. The CBI later took over the investigation on an order of the Calcutta High Court.

In January, the trial court sentenced Roy to life imprisonment till death. The central agency is continuing its investigation into the conspiracy angle of the case. PTI BSM NN