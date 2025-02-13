President's rule imposed in strife-torn Manipur after 21 months of ethnic violence

New Delhi: President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Singh, who was heading the BJP government in Manipur, resigned as chief minister after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence that has claimed over 250 lives so far.

He resigned on February 9 and submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal, hours after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

The decision to impose the central rule was taken after the governor sent a report to President Droupadi Murmu.

"After considering the report and other information received by me, I am satisfied that a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India," the notification said.

It further said: "Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I - assume to myself as President of India all functions of the government of the state of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of the that state".

The notification said powers of the legislature of the state shall be exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament.

It also said any reference in the Constitution to the governor shall, in relation to Manipur be construed as a reference to the President.

The decision to impose the President's rule by the BJP-led Centre came as the party failed to have a consensus chief ministerial candidate despite having several rounds of discussions between party's northeast in-charge Sambit Patra and party legislators.

Patra had met Bhalla a few times before Thursday's decision by the central government that comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US.

The governor has already declared the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative assembly, which was set to commence on February 10, as null and void.

The last session of the assembly in the restive state concluded on August 12, 2024.

Singh's tenure as chief minister was marked by a number of controversies, primarily centered on his handling of ethnic violence, allegations of instigating conflict, and questions regarding his governance.

Singh, who started as a footballer and then became a journalist before entering politics, served as the chief minister for two terms - 2017 and 2022. He represents the Heingang assembly constituency in Imphal East district.

In 2022, he managed to win the approval of his party to get a second term as chief minister.

The journey since then has been not without hiccups.

One of the most significant controversies of Singh's tenure was the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, that finally cost him the key post.

The ethnic strife, which saw brutal clashes between the majority Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribal groups in the surrounding hills, resulted in over 250 deaths and displaced thousands of people. The state's inability to contain it raised serious concerns about Singh's leadership.

Singh's response to the violence, however, included a public apology in December 2023, where he expressed regret for the deaths and displacement caused by the unrest.

He called for reconciliation, urging the various communities to forgive past mistakes and work toward rebuilding a peaceful Manipur.

In February, a new controversy erupted when audio tapes allegedly featuring Singh were leaked, in which he was purportedly heard discussing how the ethnic violence was instigated with his approval.

Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), a vocal critic of Singh's handling of the ethnic conflict, sought a court-monitored investigation into the authenticity of the tapes.

This led to a Supreme Court ruling ordering the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to verify the tapes’ authenticity and submit a report.

Singh's resignation came amidst dwindling support among BJP MLAs, many of whom have met party leaders in Delhi to convey their unhappiness with his continuation and had expressed the hope that his stepping down will help boost the central government's efforts to broker peace between the two main ethnic communities in the state. Meanwhile, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said President's rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo community.

"The Kuki-Zo do not trust Meiteis anymore, so a new Meitei chief minister is still far from comforting. President's Rule will give a ray of hope to the Kuki-Zo, and we believe that it will be one step closer to our political solution," ITLF leader Ginza Vualzong said.