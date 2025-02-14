President's rule in Manipur no solution: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Friday said imposition of President's rule in strife-torn Manipur underlines the "utter bankruptcy" of the BJP's double engine government, charging the step was taken to buy time to settle internal conflicts within the ruling coalition.

It demanded that all political parties be taken into confidence to bring back normalcy in the state.

"The imposition of President's rule in Manipur underlines the utter bankruptcy of the BJP double engine government under whose rule the state has been in violent turmoil for two years," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

"President's rule has been imposed not in the interests of Manipur but to buy time to settle internal conflicts within the ruling coalition," the party charged.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on Thursday and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The party said, "The (former) chief minister (N Biren Singh), the main culprit, who was backed all along by the BJP-RSS was forced to resign because his partisan role was being examined by a court where evidence was presented of his sectarian partisan role which left him with no choice but to quit".

The CPI(M) said the central leadership of the ruling party (BJP) refused to take the required action to alleviate the deep suffering inflicted on the people of Manipur, "symbolised by the Prime Minister's callous refusal to even visit the troubled state".

"This exposes the sectarian approach of the ruling party and the state and central government it heads, which put its own political interests above that of the state and its people," they said.

The Left party said imposing President's rule is not the solution, and the Central government cannot escape responsibility.

"It must immediately initiate measures to heal the deep divisions through negotiations with representatives of different communities, taking all political parties into confidence to arrive at just solutions to bring normalcy, peace and harmony while protecting the democratic rights of the people of the state, including the holding of elections within a time framework," they said.

Ethnic violence has been raging in Manipur for the past 21 months, leaving 250 people dead. PTI AO AO DV DV