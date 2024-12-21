President''s sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad concludes

Hyderabad, Dec 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday left for Delhi, concluding her five-day visit to Telangana.

The President, who arrived on December 17, stayed at Rashtrapati Nilayam here, one of the Presidential Retreats.

She was given a warm send-off by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, state Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka, and other dignitaries at the Hakimpet Air Force Station here, an official release said.

During her visit, she presented the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management, Secunderabad here on December 20.

She hosted an 'At Home' Reception at the Rashtrapati Nilayam for the dignitaries of the state, leading citizens, academics, and others.

The President of India visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam.

The location of 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad (Presidential Retreats) are indicative of the integrative role of the Office of the President of India in the country.

These locations, one in the north and another in the south, symbolise the country's unity and the unity of diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, the Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and was handed over to the President's Secretariat. PTI SJR SJR ADB