Press must remain the force that keeps democracy alive: TN CM

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the press must remain the force that keeps democracy alive.

Commemorating National Press Day being celebrated on November 16, he said in any democracy, institutions may be bent or captured by those in power, but the press must remain the force that keeps democracy alive.

"On National Press Day, I commend every journalist who refuses to bow to the authoritarianism of the Union BJP government and continues to expose its failures, its acts of corruption and its deceit with courage," Stalin said in a social media post on Sunday.

The National Press day, celebrated on November 16, honours the essential role of a free and responsible press in society. The number of registered publications in India has grown significantly from 60,143 in 2004-05 to 1.54 lakh in 2024-25, a release from the Press Information Bureau said.

The media is often referred to as the fourth pillar of democracy, playing a crucial role in shaping public opinion, driving development and holding power to account, it said.