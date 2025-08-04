Pressure IED planted by Naxals explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, injures man grazing cattle

Bijapur, Aug 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was injured after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm when Kalmu Ganga had gone to a forest near his village Pujarikanker under Usoor police station limits to graze cattle, an official said.

"He inadvertently came in contact with the pressure IED, which exploded, causing injuries to the legs. Ganga was provided preliminary treatment by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel at Pujarikanker camp and later shifted to Community Health Centre in Usoor for further medication," the official said.

The Maoist rebels often plant IEDs on dirt tracks to target security personnel who use such routes during anti-Naxal operations inside forests, the official said, adding civilians have fallen prey to such traps in the past in Bastar region.

Police have appealed to the public to remain extra cautious while visiting forest areas and to immediately inform the police station or the nearest security camp about any suspicious objects or activities.

On July 13, three persons, including a minor girl, were injured in a similar incident in Madded area of Bijapur.

Around 27 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, so far this year, as per police. PTI COR TKP BNM