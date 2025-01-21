Pressure of studies, parents' unrealistic expectations driving student suicides: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan School Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday cited pressure of studies and parents' unrealistic expectations as the main causes behind rising student suicide cases.

Advertisment

He said the parents must understand their children's mental state and reduce undue pressure.

"Pressure of studies and unrealistic expectations of parents are the main reasons behind rising (student) suicide cases," Dilawar said in a statement while addressing the Jaipur Education Summit that began on Tuesday.

Speaking about a recent "objectionable" video of a Chittorgarh school principal and a woman teacher that became widely circulated on social media, Dilwar said it was a "blot on the education system".

Advertisment

He also assured that the guilty individuals would soon be terminated from service.

More than 500 students participated in the summit, asking questions about academic concerns and sharing their problems with the education minister.

Renu Joshi, a private college principal, emphasised the need to incorporate moral education into the curriculum.

Advertisment

Women's rights activist Mamta Sharma highlighted the importance of focusing on students' mental health. PTI AG AG SZM SZM