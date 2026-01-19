Varsha Gaikwad BMC Elections

Mumbai (PTI): Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Monday alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections witnessed serious attacks on the democratic process, including pressure on candidates to withdraw from the fray, distribution of money, and irregularities during vote counting.

In the recently concluded civic polls, the Congress, which allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), RSP, and RPI (Gavai), logged its historically lowest tally, managing just 24 seats in the 227-member BMC.

It had won 31 seats in the 2017 elections.

The alliance of the BJP and Shiv Sena won a clear majority in the cash-rich civic body, securing 89 and 29 seats, respectively, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 65 seats, and its ally, MNS, emerged victorious on six.

Speaking to reporters, Gaikwad claimed that the January 15 elections saw serious attacks on the democratic process, including pressure on candidates to withdraw their nomination, distribution of money and irregularities during vote counting.

"Despite these obstacles, Congress workers and candidates fought bravely and stood firm for democratic values," she said after meeting the newly elected corporators.

The Congress will ensure that the civic administration functions with responsibility, transparency and accountability, said Gaikwad, who heads the party's Mumbai unit.

"Our elected representatives will raise the voice of Mumbaikars inside the corporation and protect their rights," she added.

Gaikwad also appealed to party workers and candidates who could not win to continue their work at the grassroots level.