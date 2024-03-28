Pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes: Top lawyers to CJI

New Delhi: Prominent lawyers including notably senior advocate Harish Salve, Manan Kumar Mishra, Adish Agarwala, Chetan Mittal, Pinky Anand, Hitesh Jain, Ujjwala Pawar, Uday Holla, Swaroopama Chaturvedi and about more than 600 lawyers across India on Thursday addressed a letter expressing serious concerns against the actions of a specific interest group aiming to undermine the judiciary’s integrity.

The letter comes in the backdrop of leaders and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party systematically attacking the judiciary after failing to get a favourable outcome in the matter of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

This group, according to the lawyers, is employing pressure tactics to influence judicial outcomes, particularly in cases involving political figures and corruption allegations.

These actions, they argue, pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric and the trust placed in judicial processes.

The lawyers highlighted several concerning methods, including the propagation of false narratives about a so-called ‘golden era’ of the judiciary, aimed at discrediting current proceedings and undermining public confidence in the courts.

Highlights of the letter :

• A group of lawyers expresses concern over attempts by a vested interest group to influence the judiciary and defame the courts, particularly in politically sensitive cases involving corruption.

• The interest group is accused of creating false narratives about the judiciary’s past to undermine current court proceedings and public trust.

• Accusations include ‘bench fixing’, disrespectful comparisons of domestic courts to those in lawless regimes, and direct attacks on judges’ honor.

• Tactics employed by the interest group involve selective criticism or praise of court decisions based on their political agenda, described as a “My way or the highway” approach.

• Concerns are raised about:

• Political flip-flopping, where politicians alternate between accusing individuals of corruption and defending them in court.

• The use of underhand tactics and dissemination of false information to influence judicial appointments and outcomes.

• The lawyers note the strategic timing of these tactics around election periods, drawing parallels to similar activities in 2018-2019.

• Senior members of the bar have requested the Supreme Court to take protective measures against these attacks to maintain the judiciary’s integrity.

• The letter calls for a united stand in support of the judiciary to ensure it remains a strong pillar of democracy, urging decisive leadership in addressing these challenges.

Click here to read the full letter.