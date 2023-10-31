Prestone Tynsong appointed NPP chief in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 31 (PTI) National People's Party chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday appointed Prestone Tynsong as the party's president in the state.

Tynsong, who is the deputy chief minister, relieved W R Kharlukhi who held the post for 16 long years.

Announcing the change at the NPP headquarters, Sangma said it was being made as Kharlukhi, who is also the Rajya Sabha MP from the state, indicated that he wanted to be relieved of the post of the party's state president.

"I had started a series of consultations with party leaders and members. I am happy to inform you that as per constitutional provisions (of NPP), Prestone Tynsong is appointed as the new state president of the party," Conrad said at the handing over ceremony.

In his brief speechTynsong said his new role meant new challenges and opportunities to serve the people. "We will reconstitute the committee at the state level and ensure that the party is also strengthened IN the district and block levels," he said.

The NPP heads the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government with the active backing of BJP and regional parties - the United Democratic Party and the Hill State People's Democratic Party. PTI JOP KK KK