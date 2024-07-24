Prevent discharge of waste into Ashtamudi Lake, remove encroachers: Kerala HC

Kochi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has directed the Kollam Corporation to take strict measures to prevent discharge of waste and other effluents into the Ashtamudi Lake, a Ramsar site which has been described as the gateway to the state's backwaters.

The court also directed the Sub Collector of Kollam to initiate proceedings to remove encroachers from around the lake.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice A Muhamed Mustaque and Justice S Manu was "astonished" that a large extent of land around the lake has been encroached.

"It is high time that we need to secure this 'kayal poramboke' for future generations and also ensure free flow of water in the Ashtamudi lake," it said.

The observation and directions of the court came on a plea by a lawyer alleging that the corporation was permitting discharge of effluents into the lake.

The petitioner advocate has sought directions for cleaning up the lake, restoring its water quality, implementing proper sewage treatment facilities and removal of encroachment from the area.

After considering the contentions raised by the petitioner, advocate Boris Paul, the bench directed the secretary of the Kollam Corporation and the secretaries of other local authorities to place before the court details of the action taken to prevent discharge of waste into the lake.

"Strict action shall be taken by the secretary to prevent passing of waste and other effluents into the lake, in the light of the government orders against dumping of waste in public places. Necessary orders shall be passed by the secretary and the same be placed before this court by next posting," the bench directed.

It further directed the Kollam Sub Collector to initiate proceedings to remove the encroachers within a period of six months after duly following the procedure under the Land Conservancy Act.

"The District Police Chief is directed to give assistance to implement the orders passed under the Land Conservancy Act for removal of encroachers by deploying necessary police personnel," the court added and listed the matter for further hearing on August 6.

Ashtamudi Lake is a wetland site of international importance under the Ramsar Convention which is also known as the 'Convention of Wetlands'.

The lake spread over an area of around 1,700 sq km and surrounded by swaying coconut groves and palm trees and spotted by several small islands, is preferred by tourists from around the world for houseboat rides. PTI HMP HMP KH