Prevent forest fire by roping in self-help groups: Anurag Thakur to officials in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Apr 27 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur has directed the forest department to launch an awareness campaign by roping in self-help groups to prevent fires as the dry season approaches.

The Hamirpur MP issued the direction while reviewing the progress made by the district under the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, or Disha, on Saturday.

The former Union minister said that delays in development projects often stem from the shortcomings of individual departments. "It was important to move beyond mere paperwork achievements and ensure tangible outcomes on the ground." Thakur asked for a special focus to be given to water scarcity issues in rural areas during summer and directed the Rural Development and Jal Shakti departments to prepare action plans to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply to vulnerable regions.

He issued directions to resolve parking and drainage issues on the AIIMS Bilaspur campus.

He also asked officials to expedite land identification for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya for the children of AIIMS staff and doctors.

Thakur directed railway officials to address people's grievances regarding structural damages due to expansion.

Local MLAs Randhir Sharma, J R Katwal, and Trilok Jamwal attended the review meeting.