Prevent terror strikes to ensure governance is focused on development: Mayawati to govt

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday urged the government to ensure that terror strikes do not happen again in the country so that the administration can focus on alleviating the plight of people facing unemployment and inflation.

Speaking at an all-India meeting of BSP coordinators here, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also supported the government's stand that India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail from Pakistan.

Besides preventing future terror strikes, there is a need to rein in criminal, casteist and communal elements who seek to pollute the peaceful atmosphere in the country with their narrow-minded, hateful, and venomous language and actions, Mayawati said.

Terrorist incidents are a hindrance to development. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the central government to ensure appropriate measures to prevent terror attacks, she said.

According to a BSP statement, Mayawati said the unity displayed by the people after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, helped the armed forces give it back to Pakistan in the language it understands.

She said the uniformed Bahujan Volunteer Force (BVF) of the BSP should be organised afresh and used as before to maintain order and discipline in party programmes across the country.

The BSP leader also urged the government to ensure that attempts to create social discord by defacing statues of Lord Buddha and B R Ambedkar are foiled. She also sought stern action against those behind such incidents.