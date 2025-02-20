Prevent TN fishermen's arrest by Lanka, secure their release, CM Stalin tells Centre

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday requested the Centre to take effective diplomatic measures to secure the immediate release of the state fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

Also, he sought the central government to convene the Joint Working Group meeting to find a permanent diplomatic solution to the fishermen issue.

In a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the CM drew the Centre's attention to yet another incident of apprehension of 10 fishermen along with their fishing vessels by the Lankan Navy on February 19.

The men had set out for fishing on February 19 from Rameswaram fishing harbour and were apprehended and their three mechanised fishing boats were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, he said.

"The number of apprehensions of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan navy has rapidly risen in the past few months and immediate and continued diplomatic action has to be taken to stop these apprehensions as the livelihood of the fishermen and their families are affected for long period," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

"I therefore request you to kindly take effective diplomatic measures to prevent the arrests of the fishermen and to secure the release of all the apprehended fishermen and their fishing boats from the Sri Lankan authorities," he said.