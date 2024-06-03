Prevent untoward incidents as heavy rains likely in next 24 hours, K'taka DCM tells officials

Bengaluru, Jun 3 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said the India Meteorology Department has predicted heavy rains in Bengaluru in the next 24 hours and that he has given directions to officials to work as a team to avert any untoward incident.

According to officials, several trees were uprooted and branches of many trees came crashing down, damaging houses and vehicles. There, however, was no loss of life.

As torrential rain threw life out of gear in Bengaluru on Sunday night, Shivakumar convened a meeting with officials and took stock of the situation.

"India Meteorology Department (IMD) has said heavy rains are likely in the next 24 hours. Everyone has to work as a team. I have given this direction," the DCM told reporters.

He said despite election duty, officials worked throughout the night and removed the fallen trees from the roads and ensured smooth traffic flow.

Shivakumar said as many as 261 electricity poles fell down, which were restored.

He directed the officials to evacuate those residing in old, dilapidated buildings. He said the officers should ensure that there are no casualties due to rain.

He also asked officials to work in tandem with the NDRF and SDRF teams. They were also told to ensure that water from stormwater drains does not get mixed with drinking water. PTI GMS GMS SS