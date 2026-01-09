Preventing crime priority of govt; no place for negligence: Haryana CM

Faridabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said preventing crime in the state is the foremost duty of the state government.

Negligence in crime control will not be tolerated at any level, the chief minister asserted, saying for police stations which fail to effectively control criminal activities, relevant officers will be held accountable and strict action, including demotion, will be initiated against them if necessary.

Speaking to mediapersons after a pre-budget discussion with industrialists in Surajkund on Friday, Saini said strict and unprecedented action has been taken to improve the policing in the state. Now, the tenure of station house officers will be decided based on their performance, he said.

"It has become crucial to ensure accountability for police officers. Strict instructions have been issued to administrative officials in this regard. The government believes this step will improve policing at the grassroots level," the chief minister asserted.

He also emphasised that safety of women in Haryana is the government's top priority. There is no room for any negligence or laxity in matters of law and order, he said.

Saini also directed officials to conduct an extensive campaign against crime and drug abuse so that people can live in a safer environment, and good governance can be ensured in the state. PTI COR ARB ARB