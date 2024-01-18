Prevention of cyber crime is Modi govt's priority, says Amit Shah

Shillong, Jan 18 (PTI) Prevention of cyber crime is a priority of the Modi government and it is committed to creating a cyber-success society by making the internet secure for every citizen, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Thursday.

Advertisment

Inaugurating a cyber security operations centre at the Assam Rifles headquarters here, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat is taking a quantum leap towards digitisation.

"The Modi government is committed to creating a cyber-success society by making the internet secure for every citizen. Prevention of cyber crimes is a priority of the Modi government," he said.

Shah said the cyber security operations centre will strengthen the cyber security posture of the Assam Rifles by carrying out real-time monitoring of the network, mitigation of external threats and prevention of cyber violations in the Assam Rifles Wide Area Network (ARWAN).

Advertisment

The cyber security operations centre has been equipped with a state-of-the-art network and data monitoring devices to provide 24x7 services.

The home minister said the centre is the first of its kind among Central Armed Police Forces.

The increased cyber attacks in present times have made it imperative to safeguard the networks from nefarious intruders, hacking and other cyber incursions.

The present infrastructure enables the integration and management of diverse aspects affiliated with operations and the home minister appreciated the concerted efforts of Assam Rifles in ensuring seamless and secure digital services within the force. PTI ACB CK