Previous BJP govt extended undue benefits to industrialists to win elections: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday held the previous BJP government responsible for financial crisis in the state and alleged that it spent over Rs 5,000 crore in the name of subsidies and extended undue benefits to industrialists to win the assembly elections.

Replying to a short duration discussion under Rule 130, initiated by Congress member Kewal Singh Pathania regarding mobilisation of resources to tide over the financial crunch, Sukhu said that Himachal would be self-sufficient and the most prosperous state by 2032.

The previous government opened educational and other institutions without assessing the need, plundered wealth of the state by giving undue concessions to industrialists and mismanaged the finances, he claimed.

The chief minister also alleged that under the customised package for industries, exemption was granted from registration fee and 5,000 bighas of land was given just for Rs 1 crore.

He said that the previous BJP government left the state under a huge debt of Rs 76,000 crore, forcing the current government to raise more loans to repay the old loans.

Sukhu said that the previous government received Rs 16,000 crore as GST compensation which has been reduced to Rs 3,000 crore.

Besides, the Centre has stopped the state government from raising additional Rs 1,600 crore loan because the Congress dispensation restored the Old Pension Scheme, he said, adding that the revenue deficit grants have also been cut from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore.

He also said that in coming days, the government may merge some departments.

To mobilise resources, the government would safeguard the interests in hydropower projects and negotiate about Kishau Dam only after the Haryana government gave affidavit regarding payment of Rs 4,400 crore of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Sukhu said.

Kishau Dam is located on the Tons river, a tributary of the Yamuna on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh would release water from the dam only after receiving pending arrears of BBMB from neighbouring states, the CM had earlier said.

Reacting to the allegations, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that instead of blaming the previous BJP government, the chief minister should offer viable solutions for handling the situation.

He said that GST compensation was stopped in 2022 and it was well known that revenue deficit grants would also be reduced but the Congress made false promises to win the elections.