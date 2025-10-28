Previous Cong govt involved in scams which is surfacing now: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday alleged that the previous Congress government in the state was involved in scams which have started to surface now.

He claimed that 5,000 disability certificates were issued fraudulently in Sirohi district during the Ashok Gehlot dispensation, and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case in this regard.

Dilawar said the Bhajan Lal Sharma government received complaints of "massive" irregularities and fraud in issuing disability certificates in Sirohi district between 2019 and January 2024.

"As a result, the government formed an inquiry committee. The committee's findings revealed that over 7,000 disability certificates were issued during the tenure of the then chief medical and health officer, of which more than 5,000 were fraudulent," he said.

The minister said the special operations group of the Rajasthan Police has been informed about the matter, and the culprits will be punished.

An official of Rajcomp, a state government-owned consulting organisation in the field of information technology, fraudulently appointed his wife through a private company under the Congress government and drew lakhs of rupees as salary for several years, he claimed.

"This fraudulent act started in 2019 and continued unchecked under the Congress government. Now, the ACB has registered a case in this regard. Our government will not spare any official involved in corruption," he said.

Dilawar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the BJP government in Rajasthan is working with a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. PTI SDA NSD NSD