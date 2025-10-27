Previous Cong govts took 'cowardly' decisions on national security, says MP CM; hails Modi

Indore, Oct 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday accused previous Congress governments of taking "cowardly decisions" on national security, whereas under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, India strikes its enemies deep inside their territory.

The CM was speaking at a 'Samajik Samrasta Sammelan' (social harmony conference) in Indore.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he said, "Our soldiers risked their lives to defend India's borders and crushed Pakistan by entering its territory. Prime Minister Modi has transformed the country's political narrative. The era of cowardly decisions by Congress governments is over. Those decisions had left the entire nation wringing its hands in despair." He also hit out at the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee for alleging that the BJP was deceiving women beneficiaries of 'Ladli Behna Yojana' by not hiking the monthly aid to Rs 3,000.

At present, each woman beneficiary receives Rs 1,250 per month from the state exchequer, which the government has promised to gradually increase to Rs 3,000.

"Congress leaders were calling women beneficiaries of the scheme drunkards. Women should wield the Sudarshan Chakra (weapon associated with Lord Krishna) to wipe out the Congress in the coming elections," Yadav said.

Yadav was on a one-day visit to Indore, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several development projects worth crores of rupees in different assembly constituencies. PTI HWP LAL BNM