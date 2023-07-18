Previous Cong regime promoted corruption, caste-based politics: Haryana CM Khattar

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday attacked the Congress, alleging the erstwhile state government led by it promoted corruption and caste-based politics.

"But as soon as we came to power, our government improved these systems by cracking down on corruption and ending caste-based politics. Since corruption stopped, 30-40 per cent more work has been done with the money which used to be spent on corruption," he said.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 347 projects worth about Rs 2,741 crore through video conferencing.

Referring to Congress leaders often dubbing his government as "portal ki sarkar", Khattar said the state government has developed numerous web portals and applications to enable people to access government schemes while sitting at home.

Without taking any name, the chief minister said that some political leaders have got into the habit of giving freebies.

"Our aim is to provide employment to the people. If people earn and eat, they will live an atmanirbhar life. There is no benefit of getting anything for free," he said.

Further taking a dig at the previous Congress regime in the state, he said there was corruption and nepotism in the previous government "which our government has eliminated".

"Earlier the rights of the poor were snatched," he said.

"I assure you that now the injustice done to any poor person will not be tolerated, everyone will get justice and everyone will get their rights," he further said, according to an official statement here.

Through video conferencing from Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh, the chief minister inaugurated 157 projects worth Rs 1,279 crore and laid the foundation of 190 projects worth Rs 1,462 crore, according to the statement.

The chief minister announced four new drinking water projects for 66 villages of the Nuh constituency worth Rs 306 crore.

He also announced the construction of a road from Nuh to Mundaka village. The work will start in November.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that today's projects have further augmented the pace of development that has been going on in the state for the last eight-and-a-half years.

He said his government gifted more than 1,100 projects worth about Rs 12,500 crore to the state.

Khattar said that Nuh district has long been referred to as a backward district.

The previous governments hardly did anything for the development of this district. However, as soon as the BJP-led government assumed, "we vowed to uphold the spirit of the Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek and promote uniform growth across all the districts," he added.

He said that when 110 backward districts were identified across the country, Nuh was also included.

"In the last eight-and-a-half years, so much development work has been done in Nuh district, now we cannot call this district a backward district for any reason. The Delhi-Mumbai corridor is passing from Nuh district. Due to this corridor, industries will come up in this area and will provide employment opportunities to the youth," he said.

Khattar said the BJP led government has laid emphasis on "shiksha, swasthya, suraksha, swabhiman, swavalamban and sushasan - education, health, security, self-respect, self-reliance and good governance.

He mentioned that in the last eight-and-a-half years, more than one lakh government jobs have been given in the state. PTI SUN SMN SMN