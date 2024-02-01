Previous Congress govt was not serious in fighting Naxalism in Chhattisgarh: CM Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has accused the previous Congress regime of not taking seriously the fight against Naxalism and asserted that his government's priority is to eliminate the menace from the state.

Sai chaired a high level meeting of administrative and police officials on Wednesday night and took stock of the anti-Naxal operations in the wake of an attack on security personnel by Naxalites on Tuesday, an official statement said.

Three CRPF personnel, including two belonging to its specialised jungle warfare unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), were killed and 15 others injured in a fierce gun battle with Naxalites near Tekalgudem village in Sukma district on Tuesday.

"Ever since our government came to power (in December last year), the fight against Naxalism has intensified. Our police personnel are fighting strongly against Naxalites. Camps are being established continuously," a release quoted the CM as saying in the meeting.

"The previous government did not take the fight against Naxalism seriously but our security forces have launched the exercise to eliminate Maoists," he said.

Sai said his government will not only drive Naxalites out of Chhattisgarh but will also destroy their existence.

"This is the priority of our government," he said.

The CM instructed the officials to provide basic facilities to the people living in the vicinity of security camps in Naxal-hit areas.

To eliminate Naxalites, effective action should be taken with concrete strategy, he told the officials.

Naxalites have become frustrated due to the anti-Naxal operations launched by security forces in the last one-and-a-half months and therefore they have carried out cowardly attacks (referring to Tuesday's incident), the CM said.

"We have to give a befitting reply to Naxalites at any cost," he said.

The CM also directed senior police officials to strengthen their intelligence network and intensify the operation against Naxalites, the release said.

He also asked the officials to remain extremely vigilant while carrying out search operations in Naxal-affected areas, it added.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Additional Chief Secretary Home Manoj Pingua, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, Additional Director General (anti-Naxal operation) Vivekanand Sinha and other officials were present in the meeting.