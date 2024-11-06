Previous double-engine govt pushed Jharkhand backward: JMM MLA Kalpana Soren

Ranchi, Nov 6 (PTI) Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Wednesday alleged that the BJP’s previous double-engine government pushed the state backwards instead of taking it forward.

She claimed that thousands of schools were closed and the ration cards of the poor were cancelled during the previous BJP government in Jharkhand.

Kalpana, wife of chief minister Hemant Soren, was addressing a rally in Ranchi’s Silli assembly constituency.

Attacking the saffron party, she alleged, “The BJP’s previous double-engine government pushed Jharkhand backwards instead of taking it forward. Thousands of schools were closed and ration cards were cancelled.” She said that the current JMM-led government provided 20 lakh green ration cards to the poor.

“The CM Schools of Excellence began in the state to provide education to the poor at par with the private schools,” Kalpana Soren said.

She said that around 40 lakh people in Jharkhand are availing pension in the state.

“Around 27 lakh people were included with the pension scheme in past two years in Jharkhand and they are being given pension a of Rs 1,000 from the state exchequer,” she said.

Kalpana asserted that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is fighting for the rights and identity of the state.

She alleged that the BJP looted Jharkhand and sent its resources to other states ruled by the party.

“For five years, BJP attacked our rights, ignored our dreams and rejected the possibilities of our state,” she said and added that the people of Jharkhand are alert now and they would not fall prey to any false promise this time.

Attacking the AJSU Party, an ally of the BJP in the state, she alleged that the party kept the Silli constituency far from development.

The constituency is now held by the AJSU Party.

The rights and dignity of the people of Silli were snatched away and they were used only as a tool to win elections, Kalpana Soren alleged.

The JMM fielded Amit Mahto from the Silli assembly constituency against the AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held on November 13 and 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI SAN NN