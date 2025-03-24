Previous governments gave rioters a free hand, claims UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the state's previous governments of deliberately weakening law enforcement, claiming they had disbanded the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) to give rioters a free hand.

At a press conference here, he highlighted a marked improvement in police response times to distress calls under his administration and said the BJP-led NDA government in the state has undertaken large-scale recruitment to address long-standing vacancies in the police force.

"Those who encouraged lawlessness in the past allowed criminals to flourish. We revived the PAC and also raised three battalions of women personnel to restore order," he said at the presser held to mark eight years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Uttar Pradesh.

"Before 2017, the average response time for UP 112 distress calls was 25 minutes and 42 seconds. Today, it has come down to seven minutes and 24 seconds, ensuring swift action and public safety," Adityanath said.

About recruitment in the police force, he said, "When we took charge, over 1.5 lakh positions in the police department were vacant, creating doubts among the public and the judiciary about the government's intentions. We have since recruited 1.56 lakh personnel, and an additional 60,200 officers are set to complete their training soon." According to the chief minister, these reforms have led to a drastic improvement in law and order. "Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced a law-and-order crisis, and young people struggled with an identity crisis," he said, adding that systematic policing reforms had restored confidence in the state's governance.

Citing the Maha Kumbh as an example of effective law enforcement, the chief minister noted that the 45-day-long religious gathering saw no incidents of crime, looting, harassment, or kidnappings.

"Over 66 crore devotees attended, and not a single person felt unsafe. This is what a government committed to law and order can achieve," he said.